Air Force elevates spokesperson, 37 others

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of the Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, Edward Gabkwet, and 37 other senior officers to the ranks of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) and Air Commodore.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ali said 22 of the 38 senior officers promoted were elevated to the rank of AVM, while 16 were elevated to the rank of Air Commodore.

Others who were elevated to the rank of AVM, according to him, are: Abubakar Sule, Olayinka Oyesola, Abubakar Bukar, Razaq Olanrewaju, Olanrewaju Oyename, Ahmed Idris, Abdulrasheed Kotun, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Gambo Mbaka and Felix Uwakara.

The rest are: John Ukeh, Emeka Ashiegbu, Zayyan Usman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Babatunde Ajayi, David Dickson, Muhammed Sulaiman, Rasaq Shittu, Friday Ogohi, Henry Yurkusi and Suleiman Usman.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Commodore are: Valentine Oraeki, Dogari Apyeyak, Ali Idris, Mohammed Ahmed, Shehu Chindo, Abubakar Mohammed, Logomfa Nansoh, Abraham Sule, Idris Suleiman and Oluwaseun Oluwatayo.

They also include Ibrahim shehu, Yahaya Bashir, Adolphus Akins, Rilwanu Abdullahi, Babangida Zakari and David Bigila.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers.

He reminded them of the need for deep thinking and critical evaluation of current security environment with a view to proffering actionable strategies towards overcoming the problems it portends for the nation.

According to the CAS, “To whom much is given, much is also expected.

“You must, therefore, justify this recognition by always going the extra mile in safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians.” (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

