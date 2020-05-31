Air Force deploys armed bandits logistics warehouse in Zamfara

Share the news













The Air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has destroyed a bandits’ logistics warehouse in Birnin Kogo in Zamfara state.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Maj Gen John Enenche, and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday said, the air strikes were executed Saturday, following Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

“The reports were later confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions, indicating that the large structure was being used by the bandits to store their ammunition, raw rations and other logistics items.

“The Air Component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the target scoring accurate hits on the warehouse, which went up in flames as a result of its volatile contents, leading to its complete destruction. Four armed bandits guarding the facility were also neutralized as a result of the attack,” the statement read.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the troops for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes.

