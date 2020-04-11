Air-conditioning surge causes fire at Itire Branch of Access Bank – LASEMA

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has said that surge from Air-conditioning unit caused the fire that gutted Itire Branch of Access Bank and damaged properties.Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after putting out the fire, which lasted for few hours on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, all the emergency units have concluded operations that successfully quelled the fire outbreak that gutted the Itire-Lawanson branch of Access Bank on Friday.“The fire incident, which did not cause any loss of lives, nor injuries, stated in the afternoon when the storey building belonging to Access bank was engulfed by fire.

“The preliminary report on the fire outbreak at Access bank 58, Lawanson Road, Itire, proved that the fire happened due to power surge.“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a storey building belonging to Access bank was gutted by fire as a result of power surge from the air condition unit inside the banking hall.

“No loss of live nor injury was sustained at the scene, as the fire had been extinguished as a result of the swift response of the LASEMA Response Team (LRT) , LASG Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police Force and LNSC to the scene of incident, “he said.In a related development,

LASEMA Response Team had also prevented a potential disaster by petrol-chemical explosion from a leaking petrol tanker spilling fuel at Iyana Iba Bus Stop toward LASU Gate.Oke-Osanyintolu said that the petrol tanker with registration number AAA 198 XE was loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) or petrol was leaking fuel from its rear compartment.

“Further investigation revealed at the scene of the incident that the leakage was from the rear compartment of the truck.“The cause of the leakage is unknown, however, water was added to the leaking compartment by the Fire Service Officers to stop the leakage.“There is neither loss of live nor injury recorded at the scene of the incident,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.He, however, said that the leakage had stopped and the truck was back on the road,” (NAN).