Air Component strikes bandits’ logistics store, neutralises 30 in Zamfara

By Lesley Muosowo Otu



The Nigerian Armed Forces said its Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed an armed bandits’ logistics store and neutralized no fewer than 30 bandits in air strikes conducted Tuesday in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.



Disclosing this on Wednesday in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, the Defence HQ Spokesman, Major General John Enenche said the operation was executed based on credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.



“The report indicated that a thatched structure within the Forest was being used by the bandits to store their logistics items.



“Fortuitously, an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft on patrol spotted some of the armed bandits on motorcycles who were tracked to the storehouse where they lodged some items”, the statement reads.



Enenche further stated that the Air Component therefore dispatched an attack helicopter to engage the location, scoring accurate hits resulting in the destruction of the store, which was seen engulfed in flames.



“The attack helicopter subsequently trailed the armed bandits who fled the location and mopped them up in follow-on attacks, neutralizing no fewer than 30 of them as later confirmed by HUMINT sources.



“In this regards, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) commends the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus restoring normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country”, he said.



In addition, the Defence Spokesman says, the Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as we keep up the tempo of our operations to defeat all enemies of our Great Nation.

