Air chief’s wife advocates adequate opportunities for persons with disability

The President, Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Dr Rakiya Abubakar, has advocated for inclusiveness and more opportunities for persons with special abilities

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The President, Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Dr Rakiya Abubakar, has advocated for inclusiveness and more opportunities for persons with special abilities in the society.

Abubakar made the call while celebrating with the wards of the NAFOWA Special School to commemorate the International Day on Friday in Abuja.

She said that NAFOWA held dear the values of compassion, empathy, and inclusivity, which were exemplified in its unwavering commitment to supporting individuals with special abilities.

She said the day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of inclusivity, accessibility, and equality for all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

“At NAFOWA, we believe in the inherent dignity and worth of every individual, regardless of their differences.

“It is our firm belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives.

“That is why our association is dedicated to providing support, resources, and education to individuals with special abilities, as well as their families.

“Central to our efforts is the establishment of a functional specialised school tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals with special needs.

“This school serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment, offering quality education and therapeutic services to help pupils unlock their talents and achieve their dreams,” she said.

She expressed the commitment of NAFOWA to fostering greater awareness and understanding of special needs within communities, advocating for inclusiveness and equal opportunities for all.

She said they would strive through collaborative partnerships and initiatives, to create a more inclusive society where every individual is valued and respected.

According to her, they must continue to push for inclusive education, employment opportunities, and healthcare services that cater for the diverse needs of persons with Special abilities.

“We must also recognise the importance of empowering these individuals and provide the much needed support to participate fully in our societies,” she added.

The President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Oghogho Musa, encouraged the special children not to be afraid to be themselves.

Musa also urged them to show the world that they were capable of achieving great things, no matter what challenges they might face.

According to her, their worth and value come from what they are as persons and from what they can or cannot do.

“You are loved, accepted and appreciated, just the way you are.

“Don’t give up on your dreams! You have the power to make them come true.

“You are not alone, and there are people who care about you and want to help you. You are not individuals with special needs but beautiful individuals with special abilities,” she said.

The Director, Legal services, National Commission for Persons with Disability, Mr Joseph Okon, appreciated NAFOWA for the wonderful work done.

Okon said the commission was charged with the responsibilities for integrating persons with disabilities into the society.

He said that a lot was being done to achieve the mandate of the commission, adding that the activities of NAFOWA effectively aligned with the commission mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAFOWA used the occasion to donate some basic needs to the school to cater for the needs of the children. (NAN)