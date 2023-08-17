Air Chief tasks personnel on professionalism, efficient project execution

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has tasked personnel to maintain professionalism in all their activities, especially in project implementation and monitoring.

Abubakar said this at a one-Day Workshop on Site and Project Management for Project Officers of NAF on Thursday in Abuja.

The CAS, who was represented by the Chief of Information and Communication System (NAF), AVM Ibikunle Daramola, said that every personnel was a potential project supervisor.

He said that the workshop was geared towards enhancing standardisation and planning procedures in the execution of NAF projects.

Abubakar said the worlshop was also a fulfillment of his Command Philosophy to transform the Nigerian Air Force into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environment.

According to him, his philosophy was predicated on two out of the key enablers namely, ‘Deliberate Training and Mission-Oriented Force Development as well as Proactive Logistics Support and Strong Maintenance Culture’.

He said that project officers responsible for managing various construction projects within the NAF were critical, adding that enhancing operational capabilities through infrastructure development was crucial to NAF.

The CAS said a pressing concern in NAF was the issue of failing construction projects and imperative to ensure value for money.

“It is essential that officers approach every project with the utmost dedication, professionalism, and diligence, ensuring that we deliver quality infrastructure within budget and on time.

“Failing construction projects can have far-reaching consequences, not only in terms of wasted resources, but also in terms of compromised operational readiness and the public’s perception of our service.

“As project officers, you are the driving force behind these initiatives, and your expertise and leadership play a pivotal role in determining their success.

“Remember, each successful project contributes to the overall readiness and capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Your dedication and commitment are therefore, vital to mission success, and I have full confidence in your ability to manage these projects effectively and efficiently if you would use your training and set guidelines in our project execution templates,” he said.

The CAS urged all personnel to make best use of the opportunity and ensure that the knowledge gained was brought to bear in the conduct of all projects.

“Let me remind all of us that the task of nation building is a collective responsibility especially as the nation faces several security challenges.

“It is no doubt that the theme of the workshop ‘Mastering Fundamentals of Site and Project Management towards Successful and Effective Project Delivery to the NAF’ is apt.

“Hence, professionalism must remain our watchword as we must continue to give our best anywhere we find ourselves,” he added.

The Coordinator, Project Implementation Monitoring Team, AVM Babatunde Phillips, said the ability to manage projects efficiently and effectively was of paramount importance in a dynamic and ever-evolving environment challenged by resources.

Phillips said the workshop would provide the officers the opportunity to brainstorm and interact on the state of affairs of NAF projects, review their conduct while also planning procedures and standardisation in the execution of their projects.

He said there was need for an avenue to sensitise selected officers of the works specialty and project supervisors on the necessity to harmonise standards for the execution of projects in NAF.

“The theme, “Mastering Fundamentals of Site and Project Management towards Successful and Effective Project Delivery to the Nigerian Air Force” highlights the core principles that form the bedrock of successful project delivery,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

