Air Chief tasks personnel on good intelligence practice

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has tasked intelligent personnel to make profound resolutions in intelligence gathering in support of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) operations.

Amao made the call at the Air Intelligence Conference 2022 in Yola on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference is “Repositioning air intelligence branch for optimal performance in support of air operations.”

Represented by AVM Charles Ohwo, Chief of Policy and Plans, Amoa described the theme of the conference as apt.

According to him, in contemporary times, technology and information revolution along with globalisation have made intelligence a major factor in achieving desired end, especially in the face of current asymmetric threats.

He said the increasing role of accurate, timely and actionable intelligence in counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations can not be over emphasised.

AVM Abubakar Liman, Chief of Air Intelligence, said the conference provided larger forum to further secure the commitment of all in the quest to reposition the branch for optimal performances.

He said that intelligence specialty had received attention in recent past.

“This is in line with the quest by the leadership of the NAF to develop capabilities in intelligence to meet the growing demand for involvement of the Armed Forces in combatting dynamic threats to national security,” he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, commended NAF for its commitment in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the country.

Fintiri represented by Musa Kaibo, Special Adviser on Civil Service Matters, said his administration has done a lot to tackle insecurity, and pledged support to security agencies to enable them to achieve their constitutional mandates.(NAN)

