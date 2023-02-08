Air chief tasks commanders, personnel on political neutrality

By Sumaila Ogbaje

As Nigerians prepares for the 2023 polls, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to remain apolitical throughout the elections.

Amao made the call during a meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants and units Commanders on Tuesday at NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

The Director Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Amao urged the Commanders to sensitise all personnel on the Code of Conduct for Armed Forces of Nigeria during elections as the exercise draws closer.

He said that the NAF would commence “a realistic pre-induction training” in all its units for personnel to be deployed for election support duties.

The CAS directed all NAF commanders to collaborate with other security agencies within their Areas of Responsibilities (AoR) towards organising joint inter-agency training to enhance their capacity towards discharging their respective roles.

“NAF personnel are expected to work in synergy with other security agencies within their respective Areas of Responsibilities to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections,” he said

Amao said that part of NAF’s responsibilities include assisting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the airlift of election materials to various parts of the country.

He also charged field commanders in various theatres of operation across the country to sustain the tempo of operations and onslaught against terrorists.

According to him, going by recent happenings in the country, it has become imperative for personnel to avoid any actions or utterances that could tarnish the image of the Service.

He commended the efforts of commanders and personnel in various theatres of operations, adding that the remarkable successes so far recorded was as a result of hard work, dedication and sacrifices.

The CAS further disclosed that the NAF had in 2021 and 2022, trained a total of 9,148 personnel locally and 786 personnel overseas cutting across all aircrew and ground specialties.

He added that a total of 122 personnel were currently undergoing foreign training while 1,057 were on local training, assuring that more would be processed for training in the course of the year.

According to him, NAF has developed a workable skill retention strategy to sustain excellence and quality by re-engaging selected highly skilled retired personnel in the scarce skills categories as instructors and mentors to pass on expertise and best practices to the junior ones.

Amao commended the unwavering support of the Federal Government to the NAF, adding that the service had acquired new and modern platforms as well as expecting delivery of more within the year to boost its equipment holding.

He thanked the AOCs and commanders for their commitment to the NAF so far and urged them not to rest on their oars towards fulfilling their obligation to the nation.

The air chief also charged them to resuscitate regimentation and military traditions in their respective formations and ensure discipline among the personnel.(NAN)