Air chief pledges support for troops on special operations

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadeeq Abubakar has pledged to provide all the necessary support for Air officers and men of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in all their operations.

Abubakar made the pledge during the 2020 Christmas lunch with Troops of Air Component “Operation Hadarin Daji” of 213 Forward NAF Base Katsina on Christmas day in Katsina on Friday.

Represented by the Commander of the Special Operation, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, the Air chief stated that the Nigerian Air Force would do everything within its ability to boost the morale of its personnel.

“I am here in Katsina to celebrate Christmas with you and to show solidarity. We will do everything to support you in all your operations.

“I wish to commend you for your efforts in the fight against kidnapping, banditry, and all criminalities in Katsina State”, he added, urging the officers to strictly adhere to COVID-19 rules in all their endeavours.

Earlier in his remarks, the Air Component Commander of Operations Hadarin Daji, Group Captain, Ahmed Hamidu thanked the Air Chief for the solidarity visit, pledging, on behalf of the officers and men, the expulsion of all the bandits from Katsina State. (NAN)