AIICO partners NGO to tackle malaria in vulnerable communities

AIICO Insurance Plc is partnering HACEY Health Initiative to fight Malaria to mark the 2022 World Malaria Day.

Head, Strategic Marketing and Communications, AIICO, Mr Segun Olalandu, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Olalandu said the partnership was carried out through an awareness campaign in local communities spread across Lagos, Oyo and Rivers States.

He said the theme of the campaign was: “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives.”

Olalandu said the objective of the campaign was to improve women’s knowledge, attitude and practice, particularly among pregnant women, nursing mothers and mothers in vulnerable communities.

“500 women, their families and community leaders in the most endemic communities were directly engaged and were beneficiaries of the donation of long-lasting insecticidal nets.

“The campaign was executed leveraging primary healthcare institutions in the communities,” he said.

According yo him, in Lagos State, the public health centres at Oke-Eletu-Ikorodu Local Government Area, Bola Tinubu–Alimosho Local Government Area and Eredo–Epe Local Government Area were strategically targeted.

“The programme, which ran concurrently, also took place in two Local Government Areas each in Oyo and Rivers states.

“Door-to-door sensitisation campaigns were conducted within the neighbourhood of the health centres with a reach of about 4,000 people,” he said.

Mrs Abimbola Shobanjo, Head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at AIICO stated that the insurance company believed that a healthy country was key to achieving the sustainable development goal.

Shobanjo stated that AIICO was investing in the health of vulnerable people, especially women, as malaria could limit the ability of pregnant women and children to live to their full potential.

“We are implementing this project in line with our long-term strategy to support a healthy and productive country,” she said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), malaria had about 241 million cases worldwide in 2020.

The disease has continued to be a significant public health challenge in sub-Saharan African, which accounts for about 93 per cent of global cases and 94 per cent of all malaria-related deaths. (NAN)

