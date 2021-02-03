AIICO Insurance gross premium hits N62 bn in 2020

An insurance company, AIICO Insurance Plc, says it recorded a Gross Premium of N62.0 billion for its financial period ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The insurer said this in a statement released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The company said the information revealed that the figure represents a 24 per cent growth when compared with N50.138 billion recorded in 2019.

AIICO said its profit for the year 2020 also grew by 17 per cent to N6.71 billion from N5.72 billion in 2019.