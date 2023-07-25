AIG zone 7 harps on community policing

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, Mr Adebowale Williams says the Police is repositioning its technical intelligence to curb kidnapping, insurgency and other crimes in the country.

Williams who stated this while interacting with officers and men of the Police Command in Niger on Tuesday in Minna, promised improvement in response time, intelligence and prompt visibility policing.

He warned personnel of the command against abusing the citizens; add that anyone found wanting would face the wrath of the law.

The police boss commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ogundele Ayodeji’s leadership styled that resulted in the reduction of crimes.

He commended Gov. Umar Bago of Niger for donating operational vehicles to the command, adding that they would go a long way to address the transportation challenge.

Williams said that welfare of personnel would be given the required attention to boost their morale while carrying out their mandate.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Police in getting rid of all forms of criminalities including cybercrimes.

“As the leading internal security outfit in the country, measures have been put in place to curtail inter border crimes to gain the confidence of the masses,“he said.

Earlier, Ayodeji appreciated Williams for sharing his wisdom, knowledge and experience with personnel of the command.

He listed some of the challenges confronting the command to include; insurgency, banditry, youth restiveness, inadequate logistics and manpower.

Others are dilapidated office structures and shortage of accommodation in some divisional and local government offices in the state.

The interactive session was attended by the officers and men of the command, other sister security organisations and critical stakeholders.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

