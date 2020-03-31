AIG zone 5 presents N23.3m to beneficiaries of Police insurance scheme

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin, AIG Dibal Yakadi, has presented cheques worth N23,306,487 to 10 beneficiaries of Bayelsa, Delta and Edo Police Group Life Assurance Scheme.

Breakdown of the beneficiaries was two from Bayelsa, seven from Delta and one from Edo.

The Zonal Police Public Relations (ZPPRO), DSP Emeka Iheanacho, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

He said the AIG presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at the zonal headquarters, adding that the occasion was for sober reflection and not for speech making.

Iheanacho also said that the AIG used the opportunity to reflect on the lifetime of fallen colleagues who paid the supreme price of laying their lives for the security of life and property of citizens.

He also said that the opportunity was used to condole the bereaved families on the demise of their husbands, fathers, brothers and bread winners who lost their lives while on national service.

“The Nigeria Police Group Life Assurance Scheme is a welfare scheme.

”It was established to enhance the welfare of Officers and Men of the Force who died or suffered one form of injury or the other on the line of duty.

”And to ameliorate the suffering of deceased immediate family from untold hardship,” he said.

Iheanacho said the beneficiaries were expected to make judicious use of the money.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs Malachy Ucha, said they would make judicious use of the money. (NAN)