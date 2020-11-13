AIG Zone 17 conducts passing out ceremony for pioneer Special Constables

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 17, Akure, AIG David Folawiyo psc(+), BESS, mni, has conducted the official passing out ceremony for the first batch of the Special Police Constables, in the zone, at Oyin Akoko, Ondo State, on the 13th November, 2020.

The AIG who represented the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu NPM, mni, as the reviewing officer, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police in bringing policing to the doorsteps of the people as proof of his doggedness to further bridge the gap between the police and the public.

AIG Folawiyo said his joy knew no bounds, for being a member of the team that evolved the program and for being privileged to be one the reviewing officers, representing the IGP in one of the ceremonies to pass out the special constables.

According to the AIG, the communities are now policed by the population as a whole. The special constables represent the communities that own them and are ready to work with them. The Special Constables therefore work for the communities that also stand up for them and work for them in reciprocal manner.

The Reviewing Officer acknowledged the good works of the directing staff of the training school, making particular note of the discipline and standard of the parade at the ceremony. The AIG appreciated the passion and commitment exhibited in the parade by the Special Constables and reminded the graduands of the fact that policing is a call to service and not gold mining.

He urged them to remember, that paltry as it sometimes appears, much is always expected from communal or state opportunities and privileges. And, that they must blaze the trail as pioneers and be examples, of the brightest and the best , in diligence and service. He implored them to defend the trust the community reposed in them as representatives of the people, to justify their place in the service, because their worth increases, by the value added to their communities and the country at large.

The AIG eventually bid them good luck with the creed, that the Community Policing bastion is the tenet, that they serve as one for all, where the community rallies all for each special constable.