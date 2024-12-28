AIG Zone 16 mourns Jitoboh

By Shedrack Frank

Adebola Hamzat, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Police Headquarters, Yenagoa, has expressed shock over the death of retired DIG Moses Jitoboh.

He expressed condolences to his immediate family and the good people of Bayelsa, over the death of the Bayelsa born Deputy Inspector General.

The spokesperson for Zone 16 comprising Rivers and Bayelsa States Command, SP Gunn Emonena, disclosed that the late DIG was enlisted into the Police Force on June 10, 1994, as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

According to the statement he issued, the deceased served as the aide-de-camp (ADC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and quickly rose through the ranks in the Nigeria Police Force.

He was born on the 1st of June, 1970 (54 years).

“His contributions to the Nigeria Police Force, dedication to service and integrity can never be forgotten, and before his retirement in 2023.

“He was DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning, and also served as DIG Department of Information & Communications Technology (ICT), Force Headquarters.

“The passing of the DIG is a great loss, not only to the immediate family but to the entire Bayelsa State, Nigeria Police Force and the Nation at large.

“It is our prayer that God will give the immediate family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss of your beloved Son

“On behalf of the entire Officers and men of the Zone, Please accept the heartfelt condolences of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16 Command,” the statement reads. (NAN)