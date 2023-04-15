AIG zone 10, Sokoto CP hail PCRC leadership

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 10, Bello Dalijan and Commissioner of Police, Sokoto Command, CP Muhammed Gumel, have commended the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for its support for the police.

They gave the commendation during the special visits and presentation of Ramadan package to the Muslim community, Police officers and partners in Sokoto by the National Chairman, PCRC, Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan.

This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the National Chairman of PCRC, Mr Kunle Sodipo, on Saturday in Abuja.

At the Zone 10 Headquarters, Sodipo said the PCRC chairman attributed the achievements of the committee under his leadership to the consolidation on the foundation laid by his predecessor Amb. Farouk Maiyama.

According to him, Olaniyan also acknowledges the overwhelming support being given by I-GP Usman Baba, within the four months of his leadership.

In his response, AIG Dalijan commended the efforts of the PCRC which he said had remained visible for every good citizen to see.

Dalijan said he and other senior police officers had been watching with keen interests and monitoring PCRC activities nationwide, adding that they were happy with the operations of the current leadership.

He urged the PCRC chairman and his team to keep up the good work and continue to be the strong and reliable bridge between the Nigeria Police and the community for every good reasons.

At the state Police Command, the PCRC team met with CP Gumel and the AIG in charge of Police Cooperative and currently AIG in charge of Elections, AIG Bello Makwashi, respectively. (NAN)