AIG urges newly promoted officers to be professional

By Deborah Akpede

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Fayoade Fayoade, has urged newly promoted officers to be professional and comply with the rule of law in their dealings with the public.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer, CSP Umma Ayuba, stated that Fayoade gave the charge while decorating the new Assistant Commissioners of Police at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, on Monday.

He also urged them to remain dedicated in the fight against crime and criminality within their jurisdictions, as their new rank comes with increased responsibilities.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” emphasising the need for them to give their best in their duties.

The AIG appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission for approving the officers’ promotion.

The newly promoted officers, expressing gratitude to God, also thanked the I-G for considering them worthy of the prestigious rank.

They pledged to meet expectations and carry out their duties with greater responsibility. (NAN)