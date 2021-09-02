AIG seeks public support to tackle insecurity in North Wests

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 10, Ali Janga has again sought the collaboration of the public to tackle the rising insecurity in the North West.

Janga, who is in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara made the call while addressing men and officers of the command in continuation of his tour across the zone.

He said there is the need for effective collaboration towards finding a way to assist security agencies to fight and win the battle against banditry.

‘The police and sister security forces cannot fight the insecurity bedeviling the state alone without the support of the larger population.

“Therefore, I implore you to sustain and ensure more collaborative measures with the vigilante groups for effective policing,” he said.

The AIG further pledged to ensure enhanced synergy between the police and other sister security agencies to effectively address the prevailing security challenges in the zone .

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kola Okunlola, informed the AIG that the command under his watch has made a remarkable achievements.

He said that the command had neutralised and achieved great feat in arresting bandits and kidnappers terrorising the Eastern zone of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...