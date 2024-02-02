Friday, February 2, 2024
AIG seeks Emir’s support in fight against insecurity in Katsina State

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Mr Yahaya Abubakar, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone-14,  has solicited the support and cooperation of Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, the Emir of Katsina, in the fight against insecurity in Katsina State.

Abubakar made the call when he visited the Emir in his palace on Thursday in Katsina.

He noted that traditional institutions are the bedrock of community policing as they are more closer to the members of the community than any other person.

Ward Heads are very close to members of the community and can easily assist the police in tackling security challenges facing the community in the best possible way.

”Without the support of traditional institutions the security agencies cannot achieve any meaningful progress in the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in the state,” he said.

Responding, the emir, directed his District and Ward Heads to join hands with Area Commanders and DPOs in the state in tackling the security challenges.

The emir emphasised the importance of timely sharing of information among the various security stakeholders and urged the AIG to lead from the front on the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the Katsina.

He further lamented that the state which before was known as the centre of peace and hospitality is presently facing serious security challenges.

Kabir-Usman further urged the security agencies in the state not to relent and sustain the fight until crime and criminality is reduced to the barest minimum.

Zone-14 comprises of Katsina and Kaduna States, with the Headquarters in Katsina.  (NAN)

