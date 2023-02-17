AIG, PCRC partner to promote peace in 3 States

By Awayi Kuje

Mr Adesina Soyemi, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi, has expressed his readiness to work with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in order to promote peace in Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States.

Soyemi made this known while receiving the PCRC National Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem, alongside the PCRC chairmen of the three states in his office in Makurdi on Friday.

He said that effective partnership with PCRC members would not only promote unity and peace in the zone but would also bring speedy development to Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states.

“I want to appreciate you for the visit and to congratulate you and other officials on your election to pilot the affairs of PCRC at national and state levels.

“I want to assure you of my readiness to work with you in the interest of peace and for the overall development of our country,” he said.

The AIG also pledged to give the new PCRC leadership at the national and state levels all the necessary support to succeed in their activities.

He also urged them to continue to give credible information to police in order to tackle crimes in the society.

The AIG urged them to adhere strictly to rules and regulations of the Police Act while discharging their duties in the interest of peace.

On his part, Mr David Abuluya, the Nasarawa State PCRC Chairman, commended the AIG for being up and doing in promoting security and peace in the zone.

“Sir, I want to appreciate you for the good works that you have been doing in promoting unity and peace in our zone.

” When you served as Commissioner of Police in my state, Nasarawa State, you have done well and still doing well as AIG of our zone.

“My prayers is for God to continue to give you sound and good health, the wisdom and strength while discharging your duties to promote peace in our zone,” he said.

The Nasarawa State PCRC Chairman, who is also the President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide, commended the AIG for his high sense of professionalism and called for its sustenance.

Abuluya, who is also the Proprietor, Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, assured of his readiness to go to all nooks and crannies of the stste to be the mouth piece of the police for peace and overall development of the state.

Earlier, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem, the PCRC National Chairman, said that the visit was, among other things, to introduce the PCRC officials of the three states.

“We are here to familiarise ourselves and to appreciate you for being up and doing in promoting peace in this zone.

“We are also here to solicit for your support to enable us succeed,” he said.

Ibraheem assured the AIG of PCRC members commitment to provide credible information to the police at all times.

The PCRC national chairman canvassed the support of all Nigerians to the Nigeria Police Force for crime prevention and for the overall development of the country. (NAN)