AIG Oyebade visits Olugbo, canvases support for community policing

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone XI, Osogbo, Adeleye Oyebade, mni, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Oba (Dr) Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, the paramount ruler and prescribed authority, Olugbo of Ugboland.

During the visit which was part of efforts to consolidate community policing philosophy of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, NPM, mni, Oyebade who was accompanied by the State CP, Undie Andie, solicited support of the monarch and his subjects towards effective implementation of community policing strategy.





The AIG, acknowledging the indispensable role of traditional rulers in the overall security architecture of the entire nation, charged the people of Ugbo Kingdom in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State to continue to support the police by identifying criminal elements in the community and by giving useful but credible information to help nab them.



Meanwhile, the revered monarch who received the police boss and his entourage warmly, lauded efforts of the AIG, the State CP, as well as Officers and men of Ondo State Command in tackling menace of kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state in particular and the zone in general.



The Oba also promised to continue to support the police and assist the IGP achieve his laudable objective of making the country safe and secure in terms of internal security.