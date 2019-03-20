AIG Oyebade visits GOC 2 Div, harps on inter-agency collaboration

#TrackNigeria- In a bid to enhance community policing through inter-agency collaboration, the AIG in charge of Zone XI, Osogbo, Leye Oyebade, mni, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding,GOC 2 Div, Major-General F.O. Azinta in his office in Ibadan.

The AIG who was given a warm reception, conveyed the IGP’s gratitude to the military for its cooperation at all times especially during the just concluded general elections in Ondo, Osun and Oyo States and enjoined it to sustain the tempo. While assuring that the existing synergy between the police and the military in the Zone would not dwindle during his time, he reiterated his commitment to providing adequate security for all.

AIG Oyebade who was accompanied by the Oyo State CP, Shina Olukolu, psc(+) also emphasized intelligence-led policing, public partnership, training and retraining as tools for effective policing. He said further that his vision and mission in the Zone stand on the tripod of problem-solving, community partnership and organisational transformation which are essential elements of community policing.

In his reaction, the GOC thanked the AIG for the visit. He lauded the invaluable role of the police in internal security, and promised his support always when such support was needed. Both officers identified one of the causes of friction between the police and the military as lack of proper orientation among the rank and file of both security agencies. To avoid the constant conflicts, both officers recommended joint training workshops and seminars, sporting activities and regular interactions.