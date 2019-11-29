AIG Oyebade: Police stations upgraded to bring security closer to public

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone XI, Osogbo, AIG Leye Oyebade,mni has said that most police stations in the country have been upgraded to divisional police headquarters in order to bring security closer to the public.

Oyebade who stated this at the zone eleven security stakeholders’ forum meeting on Thursday in Osogbo disclosed that the upgrade was in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police as captured in the Community Policing philosophy .

He said, “Right from the inception of my tenure as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone XI, diverse strategies have been put in place and carefully implemented which have been yielding positive results, even as we are not resting on our oars in our bid to achieve more.

“In order to bring security nearer to the public which is in line with the philosophy of the Inspector-General of Police as captured in our Community Policing Philosophy, quite a number of Police stations have been upgraded to divisional police headquarters.”

He pointed out that eight factors upon which good governance rests are rule of law, transparency, responsiveness, consensus orientation, equity & inclusiveness, effectiveness & efficiency, accountability, and Participation.

Oyebade commended the governors, paramount rulers, executive committee of the zonal stakeholders’ forum and its members for their support, while according special recognition to uniformed men who have made irredeemable sacrifices in the line of duty.

“I first and foremost express my hearty gratitude unto God Almighty, who has been our refuge and shield in the course of the year, particularly over the three Commands Ondo, Osun and Oyo that formed Zone XI Headquarters.

“Also, my profound appreciation goes to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, NPM, mni, whose unrelenting efforts and strong commitment in leading the Force at combating crimes and criminalities are yielding desired results.

“I must also commend all our Governors for their support. The Paramount Rulers, the Executives Committee of the Zonal Stakeholders’ Forum and its members are also specially recognized, and well appreciated”, he said.

The AIG reiterated the cordial relationship with other stakeholders and players in the administration of criminal justice system, the judiciary, ministry of justice, correctional service, among others within the zone.

The meeting was attended by members of the Forum from the three States that formed the Zone – representatives of the three state governors, paramount rulers, local government chairmen, captains of industries, among others.