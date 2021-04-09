Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the constitution of a taskforce on the establishment of Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Boltongo in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area with AIG Zubairu Mu’azu ( Rtd) as Chairman.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director General ( Press Affairs)

Government House, Gombe

Accordibg to Misilli, the Secretary to Gombe state Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the Governor’s approval through a letter signed by Muhammad A. Umar, Permanent Secretary, Special Services and Political Affairs, announced members of the committee as follows: CP Stephen Audu Aruwa (Rtd), Col. Sani Adamu Dapsia (Rtd), Maj. Musa Mahdi ( Rtd), Mr. Geoffrey Namu Birma and Barr. Mohamed Yunusa Kaltungo while Mrs. Shipra N. Poloma, Overseeing Permanent Secretary Min.of Youths Development will serve as Secretary.

Even more, the committee is tasked with the responsibility of seeing to the immediate take -off of the Centre in Boltongo, understudying similar Institutions across the country with a view to ensuring the smooth take-off as well as drawing up the requirements for establishing the Centre.

In a related development, the SSG has conveyed the Governor’s approval for the constutution of a taskforce for the take-off of Agricultural Entrepreneurship Training Centre, Garin Tafida in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area with Prof Umaru Gurama Abubakar as Chairman.



Members are: Dr.Ayuba Buba Kinafa, Mohamed Nasiru Ishaq, Mahmood Ibrahim Bello, Mr.Unwukeme Guericle, Principal Leventis foundation Nigeria, Agricultural Training Centre Tumu and Barr. Obel Yaji, Permenent Secretary, Min. of Agric Member/ Secretary.

The Taskforce, according to its terms of reference, is to see to the immediate take-off of the institution in Garin Tafida and suggest the necessary framework for its take-off.

