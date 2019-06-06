AIG hails philanthropist who ‘singlehandedly’ built police post

#TrackNigeriaThe Nigeria Police Force has commended a philanthropist, Mr Kolawole Adeniji, the MD/CEO, Niji Farms, who “singlehandedly” built a post in Ilero , Oyo State. Assistant Inspector General of Police,AIG Adeleye Oyebade hailed the philantroppist Thursday on behalf of the Inspector General of Police during the commissioning of the post. AIG Oyebade also affirmed that the building received “necessary approval.”

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Oyebade said, “on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, NPM, mni, I sincerely appreciate Mr Kolawole Adeniji, the MD/CEO, Niji Farms, Ilero who singlehandedly built the post after securing necessary approval. We urge other well-meaning, and law-abiding sons and daughters of this community to emulate the kind gesture of this great philanthropist. The efforts and the genuine commitment of the contractors who handled the project and the Works Department which supervised it are commendable.”

He added, “The police post being commissioned here today is part of the IGP’s relentless commitment to bringing policing nearer to the people. It is the hallmark of his administration to promote community policing with particular emphasis on proactive and visibility policing. No doubt the police post will boost crime fighting in Ilero and its environs.

“The establishment of this police post is akin to the birth of a new baby. Such baby, after birth, must be fed and properly nurtured to enable it survive. Therefore, the community must not leave the post in the lurch. The post must be supported by every legitimate means possible to enable it provide quality service to the people. This support should come in form of seeing the police officers serving here as part of the community. The old tradition of unhealthy distinction between ‘them’ and ‘us’ must not only be discouraged, it should henceforth be thrown into the waste bin of history.

“We must build a formidable and enduring bond between the police and the community they are meant to serve. Community policing presupposes that the people play active involvement in their own security. Not only that, it also requires that the people be involved in deciding policing priorities. Such mutual understanding and collaboration must transcend mere rhetoric. It must be actionable. Prompt and adequate information required to combat crime especially in this part of the state is nonnegotiable.

“While we assure you that the police officers that will be deployed here will be professional and that the purpose of establishing this post will not be defeated, we want to sound a note of warning to criminal elements in Ilero in particular and the state in general to abdicate their evil trade and engage in meaningful but legitimate businesses as this area would not be a safe haven for them.