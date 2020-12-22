AIG Folawiyo to police officers: ‘Make the difference, keep up the good work’

AIG Zone 17 Akure, AIG David O. Folawiyo psc(+), mni on Tuesday performed the first commendation and awards ceremony for officers of Ondo and Ekiti States.

At the event, he Zone gave recognition and meritorious awards to officers across all ranks as are deserving .

Speaking at the occasion, the AIG said, ‘today we are rewarding excellence; performances that are above average, courage, special abilities, initiative, resourcefulness and their likes… celebrating the traits that elevate people and their societies or communities, by their good works or their reports.’

Furthermore, he said ‘We are celebrating the fact that we have officers and men that we can depend on, even in the face of challenges and impediments to our goals and purposes… officers and men we can be proud of. ‘

In all about 60 officers and men were either given official recognitions for their good work or awarded Commendation for excellence.

A statement made available Tuesday said the event was in line with the provisions of Police rules and directives: ” To make officers and men feel valued for their work;

“To boost individual engagement of officers that are so deserving and to improve their loyalty to the Force;

“To make the recipients feel a sense of achievement and keep striving to reach more heights in tasks they undertake;

“To encourage others to aspire to improve; and “To sell out or project such recipients for higher responsibilities, where the awards also serves as a form of recommendation.