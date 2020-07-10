AIG Folawiyo reiterates commitment to tackle kidnappers, other crimes in Ondo

Share the news













Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Mr David Folawiyo, mni in charge of Zone 17, has reiterated the commitment of police to tackle issues of kidnapping Ondo State.

Folawiyo, who was recently transferred to oversee Ondo and Ekiti States, made the commitment during his visit to state police headquarters in Akure on Friday.

“Zone 17 is going ever forward from today and we are front liners both in community policing and security consciousness.

“We are ever ready and always in front both in Ondo and Ekiti States. And that is why you see us taking (grand) style.

“The eagle has landed and we are singing a new song,” he said.

While speaking on the efforts to curb the rate of kidnapping in Ondo North Senatorial District, Folawiyo said that police had put in place strategies to make the area and entire state free from crimes.

“There is already in place, the strategies in which we are going to (fathom) issue of kidnapping and other crimes in the state because you don’t change until you have learnt the lesson,” Folawiyo said. (NAN)

