AIG Folawiyo asks Ondo people to ‘Own the community policing project’

The AIG Zone 17, Akure, AIG David Folawiyo psc(+), mni has urged the people of Ondo state to ‘own the Community Policing project’. He told them, ‘It is all yours’.

AIG Folawiyo made the assertion at the Community Policing Sensitization program, which was held on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020 at the Arcade, in Akure.

He noted every one Special Constable represents the community that nominated him just as the community should stand by him or her and own them.

Specifically, he said community policing ‘is a one for all, all for one system.’

In his address on the occasion, the lead speaker and the Zonal Coordinator of the exercise, former IGP, Chief S. G. Ehindero CFR, (Rtd) emphasized that it is only the application of Community Policing tenets that can rightly save the communities from the current debacle of kidnappings, robberies and other menacing criminal activities.

He listed the levels of implementation from the Advisory Committees, to the State Committees, the Area Command Committees, the Local Government Committees, the Divisional Committees and as many strategies and bonds of partnerships as are possible.

The program was highly elaborate and the interactive session, edifying and educative one of the participants said.

The event was attended by several members of the public including all security agencies,traditional rulers, the youth, religious leaders as well as the new Special Constables, among others.