 AIG Agebe assumes duty at FCID Annex Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

The newly deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos, Margaret Agebe, officially assumed duty on Monday.

The FCID’s spokesperson, ASP Aminat Mayegun, announced this in a statement in Lagos.

According to Maye

gun, Agebe, who becomes the 54th AIG of the FCID, has called on well-meaning citizens to support the police in combating crime, promoting justice, and strengthening national security.

According to her, Agebe remains committed to enhancing the operational effectiveness of the FCID, ensuring public safety, upholding police integrity, and maintaining a firm stance against corruption, in line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police.

Mayegun noted that Agebe’s appointment marked a new phase in the leadership of the department following the retirement of AIG Augustina Ogbodo, who concluded a distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“A native of Yala Local Government Area in Cross River, AIG Agebe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Conflict Resolution and Refugee Management and a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies,” the statement read.

“Her extensive educational background, combined with years of professional experience, positions her well to lead the FCID Annex Lagos in tackling the evolving challenges of criminal intelligence and investigation.”

Mayegun said prior to her appointment, Agebe had held several key positions within the NPF, each contributing to her outstanding leadership profile.

“She has served as: Personal Assistant to four Commissioners of Police in Anambra, Officer-in-Charge of the Monitoring Unit in Anambra, Team Leader of the IGP Monitoring Unit and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) at the Force Gender Unit.

“She also was Advisor to the Inspector General on Gender Issues, Commissioner of Police at the Anti-Fraud Unit, Force CID, Abuja and Commissioner of Police at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Lagos.

Mayegun noted that Agebe’s exceptional work at the SFU paved the way for her promotion to AIG at the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, where she made a significant impact through visionary leadership and strategic initiatives.

“AIG Agebe’s contributions were instrumental in establishing specialised units and frameworks that have significantly enhanced the operational capabilities of the NPF.

She is widely recognised for her relentless commitment to professional development and operational excellence,” Mayegun added.

Mayegun said Agebe’s leadership and service had earned her numerous prestigious awards.

“ She remains dedicated to enhancing the efficiency of the NPF, with a particular focus on combating gender-based violence, fraud, and other criminal activities,” she said. (NAN)