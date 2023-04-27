AIG Abdurrahman assumes duty in Zone 14

By Zubairu Idris

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Ahmad Abdurrahman has assumed duty as the new AIG in charge of Zone 14 comprising Kaduna and Katsina States.

Zonal Police Spokesman, ASP Shehu Suleman, made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Katsina.

He quoted Abdurrahman as “expressing his readiness to effectively supervise the two commands under him to achieve the goals of a result-oriented policing“.

He said that he would continue to strengthen the existing synergy between the police, sister security agencies and other critical stakeholders to achieve more successes in combating crime and criminality in the zone.

Abdurrahman , who is the fourth to occupy the position, reaffirmed his readiness to apply more strategies to checkmate the activities of unscrupulous elements disrupting peace and harmony in the zone.

He appealed to the people to report any suspicious acts capable of threatening the peace of the area to the police and other security agencies for prompt action.

He pointed out that “timely and authentic information always yield fruitful results”.

Before this current posting, Abdurrahman had served in various capacities that included being the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kaduna and Enugu States.

He was also the Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja. (NAN)