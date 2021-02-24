AIDS: Treatment of 1.5m PLHIV key to sustaining control of HIV annually – NACA

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says the treatment of at least 1.5 million People Living with HIV (PLHIV) is key to sustaining the control of HIV annually in Nigeria.

The Director General of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, as all is set to mark World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.