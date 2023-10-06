Aide seeks sustained support for Nwifuru’s administration

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Chief of Staff to Ebonyi governor, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu, has urged the people to sustain their support to the governor in realising his objectives for the state.

Echiegu made the call on Thursday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), describing Nwifuru’s administration as ‘welfarist’.

The chief of staff said that the ‘people’s charter of need’ mantra reflected the governor’s vision to enhance education, health, agriculture, and human empowerment among other sectors.

“There is massive revolution in the state’s educational sector with lecturers of the state university, for instance, receiving their due promotion and other entitlements.

“Pressure is being lifted off tertiary health institutions in the state with recruitment of qualified personnel into the primary health care centres,” he said.

He noted that about 1,500 workers are to be recruited into the state civil service to fill the void created by retirements and to offer employment to the unemployed.

“Civil servants receive additional N10,000 to their salaries to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal while retirees’ pension and gratuities are being paid,” he said.

“The rural areas in particular are receiving massive infrastructural boost in road construction and electrification,” he said. (NAN)

