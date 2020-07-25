Aid workers: Farouq condoles with Borno govt, humanitarian community

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has condoled with Borno State government and the humanitarian community over the recent killing of aid workers by Boko-Haram insurgents

In a statement on Friday, the Minister who was sadened by the execution of the five aid workers, lamented that the incident is a great loss to the humanitarian family.

“I received with great sadness yesterday, the news of the execution by Boko Haram of five humanitarian workers who had earlier been abducted while carrying out the much-needed humanitarian work in the North East.

“The slain persons are believed to be aid workers captured during a raid in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State on June 13, 2020.

“This incident is a great loss to the humanitarian family of which, we, at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are a member.

“On behalf of the Ministry, I send my condolence to the Governor of Borno State HE Prof Babagana Zullum, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International and the International Rescue all of whom lost staff in this dastardly incident.

“I extend our sympathy to the bereaved families and the whole humanitarian community in Nigeria,” she stated.

According to her, the incident once more underlines the huge sacrifices being made by humanitarian aids, who work alongside the Ministry to see that the vulnerable populations are given succour.

She assured all humanitarian workers in Nigeria of the Ministry’s continued support in the protection of their lives through interfacing with security agencies.

“In spite of this setback, I would like to assure all humanitarian workers in Nigeria that this Ministry will continue to assist in ensuring that the lives of humanitarian workers are protected in line with International Humanitarian Law.

“And by interfacing between the Nigerian security agencies and the humanitarian workers rendering lifesaving assistance in Nigeria,” she stressed.

Related