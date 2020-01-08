Aid agency: US, Iran tension risks aid flows to millions

A humanitarian aid agency, on Wednesday warns that millions of people in the Middle East risk losing access to humanitarian assistance if the tension worsens between Iran and the U.S.



According to the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, another confrontation among international and regional powers will be deadly for aid lifelines on the brink of collapse.



“On behalf of the millions in need that have nothing to do with the political conflict, we urge de-escalation of this confrontation and direct talks among diplomats to find solutions,” he said.



The aid agency estimates there are 24 million war-affected Yemenis and 12 million Syrians displaced within the region that are extremely vulnerable to any escalation in conflict, sanctions or restrictions on movement.



Meanwhile, in Iraq, there are over six million people in dire need of help. (dpa/NAN)