A’Ibom: NSCDC denies shielding officer from investigation

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom, says it did not shield its officer who was accused of misconduct from being investigated.

By Isaiah Eka

Mr Friday Ekerete, the Public Relations Officer, NSCDC command in Akwa Ibom, made the statement at a press briefing in Uyo on Friday.

Ekerete said that it was not in the character of the command to interfere with the investigation of its personnel accused of misconduct or corruption.

It would be recalled that an online medium recently accused Mr Michael Asibor, the command’s Head, Anti-vandal Operations, of harassment, extortion, and compromise.

The online medium had in a recent report allege that the officer was deeply involved in illegal oil deals.

Meanwhile, Ekerete said that the command had not received any petition on issues of corruption or misconduct against the officer.

The NSCDC Spokesman said that the online report against Asibor was malicious, saying: “the officer has an unbending disposition in the discharge of his official duties”

“The command is satisfied with his services, we believe in his capacity and capability to deliver assignments given to him,” he said.

Ekerete however urged members of the public who claim to have previously sent petitions against the officer to resubmit such petitions to the command.

He expressed assurances that the State Commandant of NSCDC, Bashar Hussaini would ensure proper investigation on the allegations.

The spokesperson, however, called for due diligence before making allegations in order not to wrongly smear the image of officers.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)