 A’Ibom govt. renews commitment to partner Navy on maritime security  

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, on Friday in Uyo said the state would partner security agencies operating within the maritime sector,

to enhance development of the blue economy.

Eno said this when he played host to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, at the Government House in Uyo.

He emphasised the importance of a fortified security network for development, stressing that his administration would continue to support and collaborate with security agencies for the purpose of development.

“It is good to have you back, you have been here in Ibaka and Cross River State before, so see how destiny brought you back. It is home coming for you, and we welcome you.

“We will continue to ask for more like you have noted, for the blue economy to succeed the Nigerian Navy has a vital role to play.

“For me, the most critical role is that of maritime security that will help build the confidence of our people, and that of foreign investors, like you have already identified.

“So we will continue to partner with you,” Eno said.

Eno said that the state government had in the past few months invested in gunboats, created a dedicated ministry for internal and waterways security, among other moves.

The governor said that he was ready to cooperate with the Nigerian Navy, to ensure that no part of the state was a safe haven for criminals.

“When we came in at the early stage, we invested in gunboats and showed that we were serious about security.

“That is why we created a different ministry for security and waterways, so as to collaborate with the security agencies, have smooth information flow that can help us.

“We have recorded a lot of successes even though we still have so much to be done,” he said.

Earlier, Akinwande, noted the long standing relationship between the command and the Akwa Ibom Government, as reflected in the huge contributions made by the government to the Nigerian Navy.

The FOC informed the governor that the Navy had stepped up its operations, to enhance the socio-economic activities in the coastal areas after taking delivery of some Naval ships.

He said that the command would continue to do everything to ensure the smooth operations of the Eastern Naval Command. (NAN)

By Isaiah Eka