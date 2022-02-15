A’Ibom Govt, NIS partner to curb child trafficking, labour

By Sunday Bassey

The Akwa Ibom Government has restated its readiness to partner with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to curb child trafficking and labour in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan, said this on Tuesday in Uyo, when she received officials of NIS Command in Akwa Ibom.

Adiakpan commended the NIS operatives for contributing to the fight against human trafficking, child labor and gender based violence in the state.

She noted that Akwa Ibom was being used as a dumping ground for lunatics and appealed to the command to assist in tracking and halting the practice.

Earlier, Mr George Didel, NIS Controller in the state, said they visited the ministry to seek partnership in the fight against human trafficking in the state.

Didel said victims of trafficking were being molested and forced into prostitution and labour.

The controller informed the commissioner of an up-coming awareness by the command to sensitise masses to the dangers of human trafficking and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Didel said the awareness would be held at the motor parks which he identified as the first point of movement for traffickers. (NAN)

