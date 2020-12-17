A’Ibom govt. lauds FEC for approving Ibom Deep seaport project

The Akwa Ibom Government has commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the construction of the Ibom Deep seaport project for the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, gave the commendation in a statement in Uyo on Thursday.

Ememobong said that the state government deeply appreciated the gesture from the members of FEC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo.

He said the state government also commended the Minister of Transport, the Nigerian Ports Authority, other agencies and every official of the Federal Government involved in the landmark decision.