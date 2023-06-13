A’Ibom Gov. felicitates new Senate President, Akpabio

Isaiah Eka

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has congratulated Sen. Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh, on Tuesday in Uyo.

While stating that the process of electing Akpabio as senate president was free, fair and transparent, he said it was a testament to the deepening of the country’s democratic traditions and ethos.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I send you our hearty congratulations on your emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

“I have always said that politics is over and it’s time for governance, and that demands that we work across party lines to advance the cause of our development.

“We stand ready to work collaboratively with you to move the needle of development, growth and progress of our dear state in particular and the nation in general,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio had earlier on Tuesday been elected as president of the 10th senate. (NAN)

