A’Ibom: FRSC undertakes road maintenance to prevent crashes 

By Isaiah Eka

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Akwa Ibom, has carried out maintenance work on the failed portion of the Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo metropolis.

Speaking during the exercise, Mr Edward Odiete, the Akwa Ibom Sector Commander, said the move was part of the corps’ effort to curb road crashes in the state.

Odiete further said that the move was to reduce the challenges being faced by motorists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the intervention, motorists struggled to meander through the deep potholes on the road, while some took alternative routes.

The FRSC official said that the state of that portion of the road was extremely bad, and required intervention for the sake of public safety.

“The potholes were so deep that any vehicle that comes here must slow down, thereby creating traffic congestion, so we decided to intervene,” he said.

He said that FRSC got equipment support from Basse Engineering and Michel Ltd, to carry out the remedial work.

Odiete further stated that the FRSC had undertaken similar road intervention in Abak and Itu Local Government Areas of the state.

“This isn’t the first remedial work that we are doing, we shall continue to do our best in the interest of road safety,” he said.

The sector commander urged motorists to avoid speeding, drunkenness and disrespect to road safety rules while driving.

“Obeying safety rules is critical your safety and that of others. We should take it seriously,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)