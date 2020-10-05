A’Ibom farmers laud Buhari, CBN for business loans to farmers

A group of farmers, under the aegis of Ekimini-Abasi Progressive Forum in Akwa Ibom, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for initiating bank facilities for smallholder farmers.

The group’s Executive Director, Mr Ekemini Udoh, made the commendation at a one-day sensitisation workshop on investment and funding opportunities for farmers, held in Ikot Ekpene.

Udoh said that Buhari’s administration had shown strong commitment in transforming the agricultural sector, boosting food production and the economy with loans under the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme.

According to him, the current Federal Government’s loans without collateral “has brought huge relief to farmers and other businesses.

“Ekemini-Abasi Progressive Forum has assembled majority of farmers in the rural communities of the state and enlightened them on ways to access the intervention funds,” Udoh said.

He said that most members of the association were beneficiaries of the loans, adding that others had been shortlisted to also access the loans.

In a remark, a member of the group and Chairman of the Hausa Community in Ikot Ekpene, Alhaji Kabiru Bako, thanked the leadership of the group for carrying his people along.

Also, Mr Emmanuel Udok, a community leader and Chairman, Ibiakpan Cooperative Society, thanked Buhari for setting up intervention loans for farmers’ survival.

“I am very happy with the federal government and the CBN for the relief to farmers of which I am a beneficiary.

“I used to hear of these benefits on radio and television, I never believed it is true.

“I am also happy for our son, Udoh, who brought these things to the grassroots, especially to local women, provided access to internet services and helped us to open a bank account,” Udok said. (NAN)