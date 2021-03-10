The All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards the development of the Niger Delta region.The party also congratulated the president on the occasion of the inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Corporate Headquarters in Port Harcourt.It gave the commendation in a statement issued by the APC

Publicity Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday. Enyongekere said the commitment of Buhari had made the completion of the NDDC corporate headquarters, which started in 1996 a possibility.“The All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, congratulates His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander- in- Chief of Armed Forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of inauguration of 13-floor permanent NDDC Corporate Headquarters at Port Harcourt in Rivers State.“The project which was initiated in 1996 by the

defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) had suffered abandonment and neglect in the hand of the PDP Federal Government that lasted for good 16 years.“That is why, in a congratulatory message to the president signed by the State APC Chairman, Dr Ita Udosen and the State Secretary, Mr Austin Ekanem, the party notes with pride, Mr President’s deep concern, commitment and interest in embarking on quality infrastructure development in Niger Delta region.“Through constant financial support and vigorous facilitation leading to the

expeditious completion of this project just within effective five years of the APC Federal Government in power, what a wonderful achievement? ,” he said.The APC also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for the role he played in ensuring the completion of the corporate headquarters within a short period.“The party also felicitates Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for his pragmatic leadership roles and various superlative strategies he has evolved to combat and subjugate all the opposing influences and obstacles of progress in the NDDC.“Sir, we

commend you immensely for your iron-cast courage without which the inauguration would not have seen the light of the day.“The party acknowledges the fact that the project that has remained uncompleted for the past 26 years has finally come to fruition.“Of course, it is true in this world that some Paul will plant and some Apollos will water and God provides increase,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

