A’Ibom APC lauds Buhari over development in Niger Delta

March 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project



The All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards the development the Niger Delta region.The party also congratulated the president on the occasion the inauguration the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Corporate Headquarters in Port Harcourt.It gave the commendation in a statement issued by the APC

Publicity Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere, and made available to newsmen in on Wednesday. Enyongekere said the commitment Buhari had made the completion the NDDC corporate headquarters, which started in 1996 a possibility.“The All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, congratulates His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander- in- Chief Armed Federal Republic Nigeria on the auspicious occasion inauguration of 13-floor permanent  NDDC Corporate Headquarters at Port Harcourt in   State.“The project which was initiated in 1996 by the

defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) had suffered abandonment and neglect in the hand of the PDP Federal Government that lasted for good 16 years.“That is why, in a congratulatory message to the president signed by the State APC Chairman, Dr Ita Udosen and the State  Secretary, Mr Austin Ekanem, the party notes with pride, Mr President’s deep concern, commitment and interest in embarking on quality infrastructure  development in Niger Delta region.“Through constant financial support and vigorous facilitation leading to the

expeditious completion of this project just within effective five years of  the APC Federal Government in power, what a wonderful achievement? ,” said.The APC also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for the role played in the completion of the corporate headquarters within a short period.“The party also felicitates Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for his pragmatic leadership roles and  various superlative strategies has evolved to combat and subjugate all the opposing influences and obstacles of in the NDDC.“Sir, we

commend you immensely for your iron-cast courage which the inauguration would not have seen the light of the day.“The party acknowledges the fact that the project that has remained uncompleted for the past 26 years has finally come to fruition.“Of course, it is true in this world that some Paul will plant and some Apollos will water and God provides increase,” said. (NAN)

