A’Ibom 2023: Gov. Emmanuel endorses Eno as successor

January 31, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, finally ended months of speculations and permutations with the announcement of one of his cabinet members, Mr Umo Eno, succeed him as Governor in 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary/ Special Assistant the Governor on media, Mr Ekerete Udoh, on Sunday confirmed this the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo.Udo said Emmanuel made the announcement at a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting at Government House Lodge, Uyo, on Sunday evening.“Absolutely true, yes.

At the PDP stakeholders’ meeting this evening, His Excellency announced Mr Umo Eno, Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, as the preferred candidate succeed him.“And he thereafter presented the PDP stakeholders by former Gov. Victor Attah. So, that is true,” Udoh said.

NAN gathered that Eno in his response, said he is grateful God and Emmanuel for finding him worthy of the onerous task lead the people of the State. (NAN)

Tags: