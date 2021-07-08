AIB-N releases 8 reports involving serious aircraft incidents, accidents

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has released eight final reports involving seven serious aircraft incidents and one accident that occurred between 2010 and 2019.

The Commissioner of AIB, Mr Akin Olateru, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Olateru noted the bureau had released a total of 67 reports and 220 safety recommendations since its creation in 2007, out of which 48 reports and 139 safety recommendations were during the present administration.

“As at July 8, 2021, eight reports are being released with a total of nine safety recommendations addressed to the regulatory body, the affected airlines and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) among others.”

The commissioner said that there were international dimensions to two of the reports released, saying that a Turkish Airlines owned aircraft was involved in one of the occurrences and the other was an Arik Air incident that took place in Accra, Ghana.

Olateru explained that the release was the biggest haul since the establishment of the bureau.

According to him, it is in furtherance of discharging its mandate of investigating aircraft accidents and incidents with a view to enhancing air safety.

The commissioner said: “The report is on the serious incident involving a B737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BRN, which occurred at Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State on June 22, 2019.

“Other reports are the serious incident involving HS-125-700A aircraft operated by Associated Aviation Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BEX, which occurred at Benin Airport, Edo state, Nigeria on July 10, 2011.

“Report on the serious incident involving a B737-200 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BIF owned and operated by Chanchangi Airlines, which occurred at Kaduna Airport, Runway 05, Kaduna State, Nigeria on Aug. 20, 2010.

“Report on the serious incident involving a Bombardier DHC-8-Q400 aircraft owned and operated by Arik Air Nigeria Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-BKX which occurred enroute Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana on March 6, 2018.

“Report on the Serious Incident involving a Boeing 737- 500 aircraft operated by Med-View Airline with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQM, which occurred at FL320 enroute Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos On 23rd July, 2019.

“Report on the accident involving a Hawker Siddeley HS-125-800 XP aircraft owned and operated by SWAT Technology Limited with nationality and registration marks N497AG, which occurred on Runway 21, Port-Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State on June 11, 2015.”

Olateru said the report was also on the serious incident involving an Airbus 330-343 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines Inc. with nationality and registration marks TC-LOL, which happened at Port Harcourt Intl. Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, Nigeria on Dec. 31, 2019.

The last report was on the serious incident involving Boeing 737- 300 aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUK which occurred at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on May 15, 2019.

Olateru said all the eight reports had already be uploaded on its website (www.aib.gov.ng), urging interested members of the public to check them for the details of all the reports.

He noted that the bureau, in spite of the paralysing effects of COVID-19 had remained committed to its mandate and worked all through the pandemic to clear outstanding reports.

The commissioner commended its diligent and resourceful air safety investigators for their sacrifices and focus in delivering on the mandate.

He said the bureau was very conscious of its critical role in assuring aviation safety in the country and globally.

Olateru said it would continue to pursue this with all vigour as it had the men and the equipment, backed with government support, to ensure that AIB-N plays its role effectively and purposefully.

The commissioner also commended the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, for his unrelenting support for the bureau, without which it would have been almost impossible to attain all monumental achievements it had recorded so far. (NAN)

