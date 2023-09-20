AI-powered solutions’ll address Africa’s most pressing challenges – Danbatta

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof Umar Danbatta says AI-powered solutions have the potential to address some of Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Danbatta made the assertion at the 11th edition of the Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition, with the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Africa,” held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented at the event by the Head, Consumer Information and Education, Dr. Emilia Nwokolo, Danbatta said the conference was both timely and significant, adding that it attests to the commitment to harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, social development, and innovation across the African continent.

Danbatta who stressed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most transformative technologies of the era, declared that it has the potential to revolutionize industries, enhance productivity, and improve the quality of life for citizens.

“As the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), I believe that AI will play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s digital future.

“There are several examples of AI-powered software in use in our daily lives, including voice assistants, face recognition for unlocking mobile phones, fingerprint biometrics, and machine learning-based financial fraud detection.

“In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable advancements in AI across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, finance, transportation, education, and even governance.





“AI-powered solutions have the potential to address some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, such as limited access to healthcare, food security, financial inclusion, and infrastructure development.”

Danbatta however noted that for Africa to fully embrace the benefits of AI, “we must address several critical factors. First, we must invest in building the necessary digital infrastructure. This includes expanding broadband connectivity”.

“In Nigeria, as of July 2023, the broadband penetration stood at 47.01%. Also, the continent must commit to ensuring reliable power supply and fostering a conducive regulatory environment. Without robust infrastructure, the potential of AI will remain untapped, and the digital divide will further widen,” he said.

He called for prioritization of digital skills development, adding that AI technologies require a skilled workforce capable of developing, deploying, and maintaining these systems.

“Secondly, we must prioritize digital skills development. AI technologies require a skilled workforce capable of developing, deploying, and maintaining these systems. We need to invest in education and training programs that equip our youth with the necessary skills to participate in the AI-driven economy.

“By nurturing a generation of AI experts, we can elevate Africa’s position in the global AI landscape and create job opportunities for our youth.

“Moreover, ethical considerations must underpin our approach to AI. As we deploy AI systems, we must ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness.

“We must guard against biases, protect privacy and data security, and uphold human rights. AI should be a force for good, promoting inclusivity and leaving no one behind,” he said.

The EVC stressed that collaboration and partnerships are also crucial in unlocking the potential of AI in Africa.

He said,”We must foster collaboration among governments, regulatory bodies, academia, the private sector, and civil society. By working together, we can share knowledge, pool resources together, and leverage expertise to drive innovation and create an enabling environment for AI adoption.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission is fully committed to supporting the development and deployment of AI technologies in Nigeria and across the continent.

“We are working to create an enabling regulatory framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding the interests of consumers and citizens.

“We are also collaborating with stakeholders to establish AI research and development centres, incubation hubs, and startup ecosystems to nurture homegrown AI talent.”

Danbatta said AI holds the power to transform “our societies, drive economic growth, and improve the well-being of our people. Let us seize this opportunity and work together to build an inclusive, sustainable, and AI-powered Africa”.

