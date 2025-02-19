AI leadership role, Tinubu’s vision for greater Nigeria – TMV

The Tinubu Media Volunteers (TMV) on Wednesday acknowledged Nigeria’s leading role in driving Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Innovation to position the country

By Salif Atojoko

The Tinubu Media Volunteers (TMV) on Wednesday acknowledged Nigeria’s leading role in driving Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Innovation to position the country as an ICT hub in Africa.

The group, in a statement by its Mr Chukwudi Enekwechi, its Chairman, said it was heartwarming that President Bola Tinubu espoused the vision at a recent meeting with Mr Sundar Pichal, Google Chief Executive Officer.

It said: “For us the strong interest of Google in the potential of Nigeria in the AI and Innovation and ICT generally demonstrates the pivotal role the country is already playing in the sector under President Bola Tinubu.

“It is, therefore, gratifying that the President is exploring partnership opportunities with Google which will focus on five key areas.

“These are: enhancing scalable cloud infrastructure, equipping the workforce with necessary skills, promoting AI innovation and research, driving cloud adoption and elevating Nigeria’s standing in the global tech landscape as a hub for innovation and AI.”

The group said the federal government’s partnership with Google fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, and would serve the interest of Nigerian youths in the ICT sector.

“The ultimate objective of the partnership will not only empower businesses and create new opportunities, but will also establish Nigeria as a major player in the global digital economy.

“This is coming against the backdrop of a recent announcement by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of a N2.8 billion support from Google to accelerate Al Talent development across Nigeria,” continued TMV.

The group added that the partnership reflected the economic diversification policy of the Tinubu administration and would also enhance productivity in several sectors, including agriculture, education, and healthcare. (NAN)