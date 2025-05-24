‎AI in the Newsroom: Nigerian Government urges Information Officers to Safeguard Truth in Digital Age

‎

‎



‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎In a timely commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2025, the Federal Information Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in collaboration with the UNESCO Office in Nigeria, hosted a two-day workshop focused on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for public information and relations officers.

‎

‎Held at the Bolingo Hotel Art Gallery, Abuja, the event, themed “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” drew attention to the ethical and operational challenges AI poses to modern journalism.

‎

‎Delivering the keynote on behalf of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, was Dr Suleiman Haruna, Director of Public Relations and Protocol at the ministry. He urged government communicators to remain unwavering in their commitment to truth, transparency, and professionalism in an evolving media ecosystem.

‎

‎“We are navigating an era where Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how information is gathered, validated, and consumed,” Haruna stated. “While technology can enhance efficiency, it is vital that public communicators ensure its use reinforces, rather than erodes, trust and accountability in governance.”

‎

‎In his welcome address, Mr Albert Mendy, Head of Office and Representative of UNESCO in Abuja, highlighted the organisation’s long-standing commitment to press freedom and the ethical use of emerging technologies. He also conveyed a powerful goodwill message from the UNESCO Director-General, reflecting on the 2023 study, which found that over half the population relies primarily on digital platforms for news. The message called for vigilance as AI rapidly transforms global information systems.

‎

‎“This year’s theme challenges us to safeguard the integrity of information in a digital age where algorithms can easily manipulate truth,” Mr Mendy reiterated. “Building lasting peace is inextricably linked to access to plural, reliable, and universally accessible information.”

‎

‎Mr Mendy further emphasised the need for ethical frameworks such as the Windhoek+30 Declaration and UNESCO’s 2021 Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

‎

‎Goodwill messages were delivered by Comrade Alhassan Yahya, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and Comrade Grace Ike, Chairperson of the NUJ FCT Council. Both lauded UNESCO’s enduring partnership and stressed the importance of equipping journalists and public communicators with digital literacy skills to adapt to the fast-changing media terrain.

‎

‎Adding an international perspective, the UNESCO Country Representative echoed the need for stronger global cooperation on AI governance, calling it “a shared challenge that requires a united response in defence of freedom of expression and journalistic integrity.”

‎

‎Chairman of the Federal Information Chapel, Comrade Raphael Towoju, described the workshop as essential for public communicators at the intersection of journalism, governance, and technology.

‎

‎“This training is not just about adapting to technological revolution, but about preserving human agency in journalism,” Towoju remarked. “Information and PR officers must rise to the occasion—not only to inform but also to educate the public responsibly.”

‎

‎The workshop also marked the formal unveiling of Polity Today, the Federal Information Chapel’s new publication aimed at enhancing the reach and quality of government communication.

‎

‎The programme concluded on Friday, 23 May 2025, after impactful sessions facilitated by media experts and digital literacy trainers. Participants expressed appreciation to UNESCO as well as the executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Information Chapel, calling for more frequent and hands-on training opportunities to prepare Nigeria’s communicators for the demands of the digital information age.

‎

‎

‎

Follow Us On WhatsApp