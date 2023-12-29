Ahmed Shekarau emerges GCEO/Editor-in-Chief as Media Trust announces fresh appointments

The Board of Directors of the Media Trust Group (MTG) has approved a minor reorganisation in the management team of the company as part of…

By Abbas Jimoh

The Board of Directors of the Media Trust Group (MTG) has approved a minor reorganisation in the management team of the company as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency, thereby accelerating the pace of the conglomerate’s growth.

As part of the exercise, Ahmed Ibrahim Shekarau has been mandated to oversee the affairs of the multimedia company as Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO in acting capacity. Shekarau, who has been the Group Executive Director in charge of Business Development since December 2021, has equally been given the added role of Editor-in-Chief of the print arm of the company’s newspapers, Daily Trust and Aminiya.

A statement issued today by the company said Naziru Mikailu Abubakar, who has been the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper since January 2020, now settles in as Group Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief of one of the three subsidiaries of the Group, the Trust Digital Media Hub (Digital Trust). Similarly, Naziru will oversee the Group’s multiplatform newsroom project aimed at bringing all editorial operations together. The statement said that this minor repositioning is to enable Naziru Mikailu focus primarily on the new digital subsidiary, which is set to fully commence operation.

Rising from its 87th meeting held between Tuesday and Wednesday, 19th and 20th December, 2023, the Board equally announced the appointment of Maryam Aminu Bello as Ag. Company Secretary/Legal Adviser of the Group. Maryam, a 34-year-old seasoned professional, joined the company in July 2022 as Deputy Company Secretary.

Speaking on the latest developments in the company, Chairman of the MTG’s Board of Directors, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf said the exercise was carried out to speed up the process of implementing its plan to fully transform into a digital media company. “This is in line with our vision to be a world class media company”, he said.

According to Malam Kabiru, with the recent expansion of the Group into television and radio broadcasting, as well as the addition of the digital arm as an independent entity, the Board, by the reorganisation, has put in place a well-defined business structure to optimally manage resources, including talent, towards realising the founders’ dream for the MTG to become a world class company. The other two subsidiaries of the company, Trust Television and Trust Radio are currently run by professional broadcasters, Ibrahim Shehu Adamu and Muhammad Kabir Muhammad, both of who have had professional stints with prominent international and local broadcast channels like the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), TRT World, etc. Ibrahim and Muhammad are chief operating officers of Trust TV and Trust Radio, respectively.

Highlighting the profile of the new Ag. GCEO of the company, the statement said that, Shekarau, who brings nearly three decades of experience in journalism and corporate communications to his current role in the company, is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Maiduguri. He is the pioneer Editor of Sunday Trust, now Daily Trust on Sunday, and was at different times Group Political Editor, Daily Trust and Weekly Trust and Group Business Editor, Daily Trust and Weekly Trust.

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Shekarau also attended numerous other professional courses in journalism and corporate communications, and holds a certificate in Economic Journalism. He is a member of various professional bodies, including the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), where he was Vice President (North) from 2012 to 2014; and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Naziru Mikailu Abubakar spent over a decade at the BBC World Service in senior management roles, before joining the MTG. He started his journalism career as an intern with the Triumph in his Kano hometown, before moving to Abuja to work with the defunct Standard Voice.

He joined the BBC World Service in 2009 as a multimedia broadcast journalist. Stationed in Nigeria and the UK, he covered global and regional news events before becoming the BBC’s Nigeria Bureau Editor in 2016, leading the organisation’s teams in Nigeria, Niger, Ghana and Cameroon.

The Kano-born journalist is a recipient of the 2018 World Journalist Fellowship at New York University, where he earned an MA in Digital Media and Innovation. While studying in the US, he developed a working document on Augmented Reality news app for the Voice of America Digital team. He also worked with American news site, Axios, to help segment its audience and develop some new products. Before joining NYU, he had obtained an MA in New Media at the University of Leicester and a BA in Mass Communication at Bayero University, Kano.

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Naziru has attended several editorial, technical, senior management and leadership courses at the BBC’s Academy in the UK. He is a member of the Online News Association, the National Association of Black Journalists in the United States and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

Maryam Bello brings a wealth of expertise and academic achievements in the corporate landscape to her current role in the company. Having earned her LL.B from Bayero University Kano in 2011, she was subsequently admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 2012, further demonstrating her commitment to legal excellence. Currently on the verge of completing her LL.M (Master’s in Law) at the University of East London, Maryam showcases a steadfast dedication to advancing her legal knowledge.

As an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Maryam exemplifies her commitment to upholding high standards of corporate governance. Her academic pursuits and affiliations underscore her continuous pursuit of excellence in the legal and corporate realms.

Maryam’s corporate journey spans over a decade, during which she has adeptly served in various capacities. Notably, she dedicated about eight years to Jaiz Bank Plc, contributing her expertise as an Investor Relations, Company Secretariat, and Legal Officer. In 2021, she transitioned to Taj Bank Limited, assuming the role of deputising the Head of the Legal/Company Secretariat.

Her multifaceted background highlights a distinctive combination of legal acumen, corporate governance proficiency, and strategic insights. These qualities position Maryam as a valuable asset in the corporate and legal spheres. Recognizing her exceptional capabilities, the Board of the Media Trust Group appointed her to act for six months in the current role, following the retirement of the erstwhile Company Secretary/Legal Advisor.

Culled from Daily Trust

