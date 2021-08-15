Ahmed Joda: Epitome of Leadership by Example, says Aremu

Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremi mni, has described the late Permanent Secretary Ahmed Joda as an epitome of leadership by example.

Aremu made this assertion in a tribute to the late elders statesman.He also hailed Joda’s modesty.

The statement said, “Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremi mni, on behalf of the Hon Minister Festus Kyamo SAN Chairman, Governing Council, Chief Frank Kokori, management and staff of the Institute commiserates with President Muhammadu Buhari and the family of the late elder statesman, Ahmed Joda OFR, CON, CFR.

He died last Friday at the age of 91 after almost 70 years of public service as a pioneer post colonial civil servant, Elderstatesman and patriot. The Institute agrees with President Buhari that the late Elderstatesman was “a hero for all Nigerians”. He lived by example and inspired many youths and compatriots that included state and non- state actors like trade unionists and civil society activists.

“The late elder statesman rose through the administrative cadre of the Northern regional government and the federal civil service. He retired as a Permanent Secretary having served in critical ministries like Ministry of Industries and also Ministry of Education (1971).

“He like others was referred to as a super Permanent Secretary because of their visible commitment to national development. Nigeria has indeed lost a memory of how to build a nation.



“Ahmed Joda is a staunch believer in the Nigerian project. He tirelessly worked for a united functioning Federal Republic. Best tribute to Baba Joda (as fondly called) is a rededication to the development of Nigeria by all compatriots.

“Nigeria would miss his modesty and leadership by example. For frequent travelers between Abuja -Kaduna by rail Baba’s image on the train coach captured imagination. He often disembarked gracefully with his trolley bag at kubuwa station ! There was a simple unassuming leadership in Baba Ahmed JODA.May Allah grant his the ultimate: Aljanat Fridahus,”Aremu said.

