Ahmed Joda: AUN BoT Chair, Ben Obi mourns ‘accomplished elder statesman’

Alhaji Ahmed Joda who died on Friday in Yola has been described as an accomplished elder statement.

Senator Ben Ndi Obi, CON, Chairman,Board of Trustees, BOT, American University of Nigeria, AUN made this assertion in a tribute to Joda on Saturday.

The AUN BoT Chairman said, “We received the news of the death of our pioneer Board of Trustees Chairman of the American University of Nigeria AUN, with deep shock and sadness.

“Alhaji Ahmed Joda, CFR, was an accomplished elder statesman, journalist of repute and a seasoned administrator par excellence.

According to Obi, “His track record in public service remains unparalleled. His patriotic posture in the service of his father land is not only legendary but a virtue all public service holders should emulate.

Obi recalled that “As our foundational Board of Trustees Chairman, he set the stage for the transformations and successes recorded at the American University of Nigeria.

“We have lost one of the finest statesmen of our time, a complete administrator and a role model to those of us who admire decency and decorum in public service.

“May God almighty grant his soul eternal rest, and give his immediate family the needed fortitude to bear his regrettable demise.

“We also extend our deepest sympathy to the government of Adamawa State, his friends and well wishes, may God grant them the required grace to bear such a huge loss.

“Rest on, Alhaji Joda, CFR,” Obi said in the tribute.

